Gautier city leaders discuss Martin Bluff road construction plans

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - New information is coming out on the long-awaited project on Martin Bluff Road in Jackson County.

City leaders release an estimated completion date and status report on the project.

There’s work to do as Martin Bluff Road remains under construction, but there’s some good news.

Mayor Casey Vaughan said drivers will have a smoother trip as early as next year.

Many residents are wondering what’s the latest update.

“Now all the water lines have been tied in and they are working on tying in and finishing the drainage work at this time,” Vaughan said.

In Tuesday’s city council meeting, citizens learned May 2023 would be the expected time of completion. However, contractors said it could be pushed back depending on weather and supply demands.

Due to heavy rain on the Gulf Coast, the project is running nearly three weeks behind schedule.

“I understand their frustration. I drive the roads myself and so do all the elected officials in Gautier. Just like any project; it’s a growing pain and infrastructure pain in this case,” Vaughan said.

Crews are planning to pave the south side of the lane on Thursday.

“They can drive and start barricading off and people can drive around. You can start seeing more activity up there as far as road being paved and created,” Vaughan said.

The Martin Bluff Road project will cover nearly two miles, starting on Martin Bluff Road, to Gautier-Vancleave Road and then to Roys Road.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.