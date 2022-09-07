WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Gautier city leaders discuss Martin Bluff road construction plans

Mayor Casey Vaughan said drivers will have a smoother trip in 2023.
In Tuesday’s city council meeting, citizens learned May 2023 would be the expected time of completion.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - New information is coming out on the long-awaited project on Martin Bluff Road in Jackson County.

City leaders release an estimated completion date and status report on the project.

There’s work to do as Martin Bluff Road remains under construction, but there’s some good news.

Mayor Casey Vaughan said drivers will have a smoother trip as early as next year.

Many residents are wondering what’s the latest update.

“Now all the water lines have been tied in and they are working on tying in and finishing the drainage work at this time,” Vaughan said.

In Tuesday’s city council meeting, citizens learned May 2023 would be the expected time of completion. However, contractors said it could be pushed back depending on weather and supply demands.

Due to heavy rain on the Gulf Coast, the project is running nearly three weeks behind schedule.

“I understand their frustration. I drive the roads myself and so do all the elected officials in Gautier. Just like any project; it’s a growing pain and infrastructure pain in this case,” Vaughan said.

Crews are planning to pave the south side of the lane on Thursday.

“They can drive and start barricading off and people can drive around. You can start seeing more activity up there as far as road being paved and created,” Vaughan said.

The Martin Bluff Road project will cover nearly two miles, starting on Martin Bluff Road, to Gautier-Vancleave Road and then to Roys Road.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Mitchell, 36 (left) and Sterling Joseph Dugas, Jr., 37 (right) were arrested for two...
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of...
Long Beach man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her parents
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
irst responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal,...
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

Councilman Nathan Barrett spoke in favor of a pay increase for the fire department.
Biloxi firefighters ask for a pay raise
Jackson water crisis: Lawmakers react to Governor’s privatization comments
Rain chances on the rise
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Law enforcement gives insight to the recovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body
Law enforcement gives insight to the recovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body