WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game

Jordan Irving, 20, Joshua Hudson, 19, Zavionne Payne, 19, and Tatyana McCullar, 18, were...
Jordan Irving, 20, Joshua Hudson, 19, Zavionne Payne, 19, and Tatyana McCullar, 18, were arrested during the Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game on September 2, 2022.(Gautier Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022.

Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Gautier Municipal Court Judge Amy St. Pe set no bond for Irving and $100,000 bond for Hudson. Irving was out on bond for charges related to a shooting that occurred in Moss Point.

Zavionne Payne, a 19-year-old from Gautier, and Tatyana McCullar, an 18-year-old from Biloxi, were arrested for disorderly conduct in related incidents during the game.

Ahead of the game, Chief David Bever authorized plain-clothes officers to attend in response to a neighboring city having shots fired the previous week near their football game.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
David Mitchell, 36 (left) and Sterling Joseph Dugas, Jr., 37 (right) were arrested for two...
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Latest News

Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon...
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
Hit or miss showers and storms possible this afternoon.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Wake up Friday with our live broadcast from the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi...
Happening Friday: Good Morning Mississippi is on the road in Biloxi
Coast cities accepting bottled water donations for Jackson residents