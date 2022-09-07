Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022.

Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Gautier Municipal Court Judge Amy St. Pe set no bond for Irving and $100,000 bond for Hudson. Irving was out on bond for charges related to a shooting that occurred in Moss Point.

Zavionne Payne, a 19-year-old from Gautier, and Tatyana McCullar, an 18-year-old from Biloxi, were arrested for disorderly conduct in related incidents during the game.

Ahead of the game, Chief David Bever authorized plain-clothes officers to attend in response to a neighboring city having shots fired the previous week near their football game.

