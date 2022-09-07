WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Biloxi firefighters ask for a pay raise

Biloxi officials are making final edits on their budget plan. Among the latest changes is a raise for the police officers but not for firefighters.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several Biloxi firefighters showed up to the city’s public hearing to express their concern about a pay increase.

Biloxi city officials are making final edits on their budget plan. Among the latest changes is a raise for the police officers, but none were on the table for firefighters.

Biloxi Fire Capt. Stephen Dunaway was there to speak on behalf of all the firefighters.

“Everybody is happy that the police department is getting a raise. We just feel that we are right beside them in the things that they do and the dangers that they face and the things that they endure, and we feel like we should be considered for a raise as well,” Dunaway said.

Board members have not completely disregarded a pay raise for other law enforcement officials. During the meeting, council members Dixie Newman, Robert L. Deming III, and Nathan Barrett all spoke in favor of the department receiving a pay raise.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich proposed they will revisit the topic in early October after they finalize the plan.

According to Gilich, they have done pay increases for the fire department in the past even after they submitted their final budget plan.

Dunaway said he is hopeful the board reconsiders including the fire department pay raises in the budget plan before it’s approved next week.

“We didn’t come out here to pick a fight. We just came out here just so they understand. We understand how hard they are working for us. We just want them to make sure and understand our point of view,” Dunaway said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Mitchell, 36 (left) and Sterling Joseph Dugas, Jr., 37 (right) were arrested for two...
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of...
Long Beach man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her parents
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
irst responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal,...
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

In Tuesday’s city council meeting, citizens learned May 2023 would be the expected time of...
Gautier city leaders discuss Martin Bluff road construction plans
Jackson water crisis: Lawmakers react to Governor’s privatization comments
Rain chances on the rise
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Law enforcement gives insight to the recovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body
Law enforcement gives insight to the recovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body