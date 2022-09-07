Biloxi firefighters ask for a pay raise

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several Biloxi firefighters showed up to the city’s public hearing to express their concern about a pay increase.

Biloxi city officials are making final edits on their budget plan. Among the latest changes is a raise for the police officers, but none were on the table for firefighters.

Biloxi Fire Capt. Stephen Dunaway was there to speak on behalf of all the firefighters.

“Everybody is happy that the police department is getting a raise. We just feel that we are right beside them in the things that they do and the dangers that they face and the things that they endure, and we feel like we should be considered for a raise as well,” Dunaway said.

Board members have not completely disregarded a pay raise for other law enforcement officials. During the meeting, council members Dixie Newman, Robert L. Deming III, and Nathan Barrett all spoke in favor of the department receiving a pay raise.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich proposed they will revisit the topic in early October after they finalize the plan.

According to Gilich, they have done pay increases for the fire department in the past even after they submitted their final budget plan.

Dunaway said he is hopeful the board reconsiders including the fire department pay raises in the budget plan before it’s approved next week.

“We didn’t come out here to pick a fight. We just came out here just so they understand. We understand how hard they are working for us. We just want them to make sure and understand our point of view,” Dunaway said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.