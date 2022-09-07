WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Back Bay Mission helps restore Gulfport woman’s house

Mary Mann, center, prays with the two people who have helped change her life: advocate...
Mary Mann, center, prays with the two people who have helped change her life: advocate Christine Brice and Craig Steenkamp of Back Bay Mission.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Mann had been dealing with a leaking roof for more than a year.

When WLOX first reported about her situation in July, there was damage all through the house, and the 84-year-old didn’t have working drainage in her kitchen.

However, that now has been fixed, along with the roof, drywall throughout the house and a bathroom sink with a vanity.

It was all done through Back Bay Mission.

“Now, most of Mrs. Mann’s major issues are taken care of,” said Back Bay Mission construction manager Craig Steenkamp. “We’re proud to go out and serve the community, and it breaks my heart that so many people are in this situation. But that’s what Back Bay Mission is here to do – to come out and serve the people that don’t have the resources, don’t have the means.”

The increasing number of projects are becoming more difficult to manage with financial and volunteer shortages.

“We’re overwhelmed with people needing help right now,” Steenkamp said. “We’ve got an enormous amount of applications, and we’ve even started telling people to call back in a few weeks because we’ve got to process so many.”

Mann received help from Christine Brice, who has been an advocate for Mann and others like her. She helped connect Mann with Back Bay Mission.

Brice said her motivation comes from one place.

“To God be the glory,” she said. “He has given me the strength to go out and make a difference in families’ lives, and I’m just trying to do His will.”

That’s why Mann is so deeply appreciative.

“I thank almighty God for you all reaching out helping people, helping the less fortunate,” she said. “And I thank you from the depths of my heart.”

If you’d like to volunteer to help or donate, call 228-432-0301 or visit www.thebackbaymission.org.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Gorilla Firearms
Coast military veteran opens Gorilla Firearms
Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon...
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust

Latest News

The Ocean Springs Fire Department and other first responders are involved in the One Coast, One...
More bottled water headed to Jackson from Coast donations
Few more showers and storms possible this evening
Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of...
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in America.
"Out of the Darkness" community walks raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Week