WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

In 9 months of 2022, New Orleans surpasses total number of homicides in all of 2020

By Olivia Vidal
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent Labor Day weekend and a fatal double shooting Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 6) have pushed New Orleans’ homicide count beyond the total number recorded in 2020.

There have been 205 homicides in New Orleans so far this year according to the latest data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission (MCC). There were 201 homicides in all of 2020. Last year, as of September 5, there were 139 homicides reported.

Within 24 hours of Labor Day, the NOPD responded to five carjackings, at least four armed robberies, and five shootings--leaving three dead. The NOPD reports homicides differently than the MCC, distinguishing between homicides and murders. As of Sept. 6, the NOPD reports 203 homicides and 193 murders.

If crime stays on this track, President of the MCC Rafael Goyeneche said New Orleans could surpass the total number of homicides in 2021-- which clocked in at 218-- by the end of September.

“I think part of the reason we’re seeing this surge, and it’s continued for three years, is that the offenders realize the odds favor them as the numbers of officers goes down, the violent crime rate goes up,” said Goyeneche. “This is not just in this past week, this is in each of the last three years that we’ve seen it.”

Goyeneche says carjackings are also on the rise. In the past week alone, there were 11 new incidents reported, with four of them occurring within a two-hour window on Labor Day.

“What we’ve seen is carjackings since 2020 are up 211 percent,” said Goyeneche. “So violent crime in every category remains up unacceptably high.”

Residents said they are scared and want change now.

“It’s like, when is it gonna end? Is it gonna get worse?” said resident Bianca Wilson. “We gotta do something about it because it’s getting horrible.”

Another resident who didn’t want to be identified said she’s had enough of the crime plaguing the city of New Orleans.

“It’s not just Uptown-- it’s Hollygrove, it’s Carrollton, it’s the Bywater, it’s the Westbank; it’s the Greater New Orleans area, and our officials have to be held accountable,” she said. “It’s out of control. I hope our civic leaders are listening to the people.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
David Mitchell, 36 (left) and Sterling Joseph Dugas, Jr., 37 (right) were arrested for two...
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Latest News

Wake up Friday with our live broadcast from the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi...
Happening Friday: Good Morning Mississippi is on the road in Biloxi
Coast cities accepting bottled water donations for Jackson residents
It's a warm & humid morning. For some of you, it might rain today. For others, it might not....
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Tracking a few rain showers this morning. There will be a chance for scattered showers &...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast