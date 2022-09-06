Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
A few hit-or-miss showers in South MS today with many rain-free hours.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
This morning should start off nice just like yesterday with temperatures in the mild 70s. For today, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder. Only parts of South Mississippi will see rain today. And even in those places that see rain, there should also be many rain-free hours as well. Today’s high temperatures will again climb into the upper 80s. A heavy rain threat may develop across parts of the Gulf Coast this week. For now, the worst heavy rain is expected to spare South Mississippi and instead target Florida. But, it could be a close call with South Mississippi.

