Mostly cloudy today. Few showers possible.

We’re seeing more clouds than sun today. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. There is a chance for a few showers, but it looks like any rain will be pretty isolated.

Some cloud cover will linger tonight. We’ll drop into the low to mid 70s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will bring a chance for hit or miss showers and storms. A few storms could produce heavy rain. Highs are going to be in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are more likely by Thursday and Friday. If we keep enough rain and cloud cover around, highs will be in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, we still have Hurricane Danielle in the Northern Atlantic. It will remain out to sea. Tropical Storm Earl is north of Puerto Rico, and it will move north. It could become a major hurricane by the end of the week. It is not a threat to the U.S. There is another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic that could become a tropical depression this week. Finally, there is another wave moving off of Africa that has a low chance of development. At this time, there are no concerns for the Gulf.

