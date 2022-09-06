Modest pay bump, creative job functions help Ocean Springs firefighters stay put

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Getting the maximum out of the minimum is what the Ocean Springs Fire Department is doing these days with a continued 3% salary increase from the city.

“So back in 2019, the City of Ocean Springs adopted a pay scale for all city employees,” said Derek McCoy, Ocean Springs Fire Chief. “And that affords them a 3% step increase each year. They make it a priority to stick to that pay scale, which is the most important part. It’s easy to adopt one, it’s much harder to stick with it. It gives our guys a reason to look ahead and see that they are progressing as far as there pay goes.”

McCoy and his staff know that to retain these first responders and not see them get out of the industry all together, they have to figure out ways to keep the fire burning to stay in this job.

“Things like drone operations. We have guys getting their FAA licenses, dive operations, marine operations. All this different areas we can employ within our organization to give them areas to excel in and progress in,” McCoy added.

