WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Massive UPS strike may happen next year, experts warn

The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.
The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor experts say a massive strike could be brewing within the next year at UPS, the world’s biggest package courier.

It comes ahead of a high-stakes showdown between the company and the Teamsters, one of America’s oldest labor unions.

Their current contract is set to expire at the end of July 2023, and contract negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters are set to begin in the spring.

But before talks have even started, experts are predicting the company’s drivers and package handlers will end up going on strike.

It would be the largest strike against a single business in U.S. history and would affect nearly every household in America.

An estimated 6% of the nation’s gross domestic product is moved in UPS trucks every year.

The shipping giant moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.

The U.S. Postal Service, Amazon and Fed-Ex wouldn’t be able to cover the shortfall in the event of a strike at UPS.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Mitchell, 36 (left) and Sterling Joseph Dugas, Jr., 37 (right) were arrested for two...
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of...
Long Beach man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her parents
irst responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal,...
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613
Marine patrol officer Jada Whittington scans the back waters to make sure boaters are in...
Marine Patrol takes preventative steps to keep boaters safe
Bed Bath and Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died, the company confirmed Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal dies

Latest News

The iPhone 14 is expected to be a bit bigger but slightly slimmer and, as expected, likely more...
Apple to reveal new iPhones
Parents say they are concerned as the first day of school draws nearer for Uvalde students and...
Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canada police hunt remaining suspect in stabbing attacks
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
States’ plans to make school safer reflect political divides