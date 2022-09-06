WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a ‘real’ water system improvement plan

Mayor and governor continue to swap words amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis.
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, confer with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, following a tour the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in Ridgeland, Miss.,(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - About 24 hours after Governor Tate Reeves slammed the city of Jackson for never producing a “real plan” on how to improve Jackson’s fragile water system, Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba fired back on Tuesday, defending the city.

In his weekly press briefing, Lumumba showcased several documents, including a formal Strategic Capital Improvement Plan.

“This informed the subsequent request for funding that you see at the water treatment facility. This was actually commissioned, I believe somewhere around 2019, 2018,” the mayor said.

Monday, in his own press conference updating the public about the state’s response to Jackson’s water crisis, Reeves said, “Unfortunately, we’ve never received a real plan from Jackson on how to improve its water system so the state could consider funding it.”

The mayor said the plan, emailed to several local, state, and congressional leaders, was an exhaustive list of all of the city’s critical infrastructure needs at the water treatment facility.

Lumumba also revealed several other documents, including a list of critical repairs that the Environmental Protection Agency identified at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, and a plan submitted to the Hinds County legislative delegation of the city’s needed repairs and estimated costs.

The day prior, Reeves said it was time to develop a plan to deal with Jackson’s water in the short and long-term.

“I personally believe that we cannot depend upon the city of Jackson to provide that. And, therefore, we are going to work with our state and federal partners and with input from the city to develop both intermediate and long-term plans,” he said. “Obviously, as we move into the intermediate and long-term planning, there’s got to be a serious conversation, and the state legislature will be involved and engaged in that.”

Jackson was once again thrust into a national spotlight last week after President Biden approved an emergency declaration, enabling the state to tap into critical resources to respond to the crisis.

The city’s tap water emergency came to a head when Pearl River flooding overwhelmed Jackson’s main water treatment plant.

Throughout the week, the mayor and governor held their own press conferences, with the exception of one uninvited appearance Lumumba made at the governor’s presser.

While people in Jackson wonder if and when they’ll have clean water, there’s a flood of uncertainty surrounding the long-term stability of Jackson’s water system, largely dependent upon the working relationship of the mayor and governor.

The city is asking residents who are experiencing discolored water or who still have no pressure to report it via this online survey.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Mitchell, 36 (left) and Sterling Joseph Dugas, Jr., 37 (right) were arrested for two...
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of...
Long Beach man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her parents
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
irst responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal,...
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

The Coast businessman is already making headlines while touting becoming the first brick and...
Coast military veteran opens Gorilla Firearms
Leaders of the health system and the Moss Point Board of Alderman discuss potentially selling...
Happening Now: Meeting to discuss future of Singing River Health System
Gorilla Firearms
Coast military veteran opens Gorilla Firearms
Quiet and cloudy tonight. Few showers and storms possible on Wednesday.
Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Getting the maximum out of the minimum is what the Ocean Springs Fire Department is doing these...
Modest pay bump, creative job functions help Ocean Springs firefighters stay put