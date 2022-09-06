Gautier Town Commons plans on city council agenda

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A facelift may be in the cards for Singing River Mall.

Gautier city council members will discuss a long-awaited design plan on Tuesday’s agenda.

City leaders are developing a new Town Commons location, and they’ve got their remodeling vision set on the empty parking lot at the Singing River Mall.

“It’s been a vacant area for a while, so if we can a least get started is half a battle. Showing up and making progress, but we at least have to start,” said Broderick Nettles.

Citizens tells WLOX News since the city doesn’t have a downtown area, this might be the key to get more people to come to Gautier.

If you look on the plan design, you’ll see what’s in the works: city hall, a new performing arts center, commercial properties, and senior housing, to name a few.

Blaire Andrews said it’s about time.

“I think that would be awesome for the area. It’s been an eyesore for years. It’s an untapped potential in this area and we really need something like that here,” she said. “It would be nice to see it finally get revitalized and nice for the community build here.”

Mayor Casey Vaughan notes some funding is secured for the project, but one thing that might push back plans is an ongoing litigation with the Belk Department store.

The lease says the facility has say about new development on property grounds.

Although this master plan is still working out a few details, Nettles leaves this message for his city leaders.

“If you’re going to develop new property, if you’re going to start it, finish it. It will be great for the citizens. As long as we can pull it out and work together and get it done, it’ll be great,” he said.

This will be the first time the public will see the development plan design on the agenda.

