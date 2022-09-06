Children of Victor Mavar Sr. discuss his impact on South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar Sr. left a powerful legacy. A businessman, philanthropist, and family man. Those words stand out about the life of Victor Mavar Sr. Two days after his passing, Josh Jackson sat down with his six children at the family home to discuss his impact on South Mississippi.

“My father loved his country, the state of Mississippi, and he loved the Coast,” said his son Mark Mavar. “I think all three are better because of him.”

He was a successful at almost anything he touched, from the seafood industry to politics.

Mavar worked alongside former president Gerald Ford and other conservative politicians closer to home.

“Dad was involved in the early formation of the Republican party in the state of Mississippi,” his son Geoffrey Mavar said. “He was always active, he was behind the scenes. He was always helping to recruit good candidates.”

Mavar’s parents started a seafood processing company in 1926. With his help, the family built a successful business on the Coast, packing and selling canned shrimp and oysters.

“I’m carrying on the family tradition of being in the shrimp business,” Mark Mavar added. “I think my father really enjoyed that. He enjoyed coming down to the factory and asking questions.”

The former Harrison County Republican Party Chairman was known for giving back, stressing the importance of philanthropy.

“One of the most important things to our dad was education,” said his daughter Claire Porter. “He formed the Nativity School Foundation. It raises money to lower the cost of tuition for students at Nativity Elementary School.”

The businessman made sure he made a huge impact at home as well. His children recalled lessons they said their father hammered home.

“Be honest, don’t get mixed up in telling a story,” his daughter Elizabeth Spratlin said. “He told us that you’re going to have to remember what story you told and then you’re going to have to cover that one. He was honest to the core.”

“One of the greatest gifts my parents gave our family was the gift of faith,” said his daughter Mary Grantham. “They gave us that faith by the way that they lived their life.”

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour awarded the Mississippi Medal of Service to Victor in recognition of his work to improve the state.

“Not only was he a blessing to myself, my siblings, and my mother, through his intelligence and natural business acumen, he was a blessing to the overall Mavar family,” said his oldest child Victor Mavar Jr.

Mavar and his wife Gayle were married 64 years.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 7. After the burial, lunch will be served at the Sacred Heart Center in Biloxi.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tax-exempt donation be made to the Nativity School Foundation at P.O. Box 453, Biloxi, MS, 39533. The principal of this fund will never be spent but will be invested, and the income will be used to reduce the cost of tuition for all students at Nativity Elementary School. As the principal grows, the cost of tuition will decline.

The Riemann Family Funeral Home on Beauvoir Road in Biloxi is proudly serving the Mavar Family.

