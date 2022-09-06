Charter Boat Captains are having a good fishing season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The calm hurricane season has helped charter boat fishermen have a good season.

In the past, summer have not been smooth sailing for fishermen due to the hurricane season. This time around, they finally catch a break from mother nature.

“Water intrusion hurt us somewhat. COVID hurt us somewhat. This year was a back to normal year and it was good, it was really good,” Trochesset said.

The weather is not the only cause of concern for those who make a living off the seafood industry. Those who drive vessels have also been putting up with skyrocketing fuel costs.

“Bigger boats like ours run diesel not gas. Gas went down, but diesel didn’t go down like gas did. So, we are still paying more at the pump, well over a dollar for diesel as we did in previous years,” Trochesset said.

According to Trochesset, many fishermen had to mark up prices to help with the costs of fuel.

“It went up a little bit, but we probably didn’t go up enough to offset the fuel prices,” Trochesset said.

Fishing season is not over. Trochesset will continue to set sail during the Fall.

“The year isn’t over we also like to fish in the Fall. That’s predicated on decent weather, not systems lining up to come up in here and beat up on our lively hood,” Trochesset said.

