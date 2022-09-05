WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

With system pressure up, could Jackson be closer to having boil water notice lifted?

Entrance to O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
Entrance to O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson officials say the city could begin testing the water again this week if the pressure in the system remains high.

Monday, the city reported that pressure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant had reached 87 pounds per square inch, holding steady overnight and into the morning.

The news comes days into the city’s ongoing water crisis and a week after the state stepped in to help make repairs at Curtis, Jackson’s primary treatment facility.

City officials say that higher pressure means improved service for customers across the city. Meanwhile, the liquid soda ash feed at the Curtis plant was re-established, and “progress was made in improving and restoring the solids treatment process.”

Soda ash is the chemical typically used to treat water coming into the facility. The city temporarily switched to a lime slurry due to humidity issues. Use of that slurry, in turn, led to increased turbidity levels in the water. It was unclear if lime slurry was still being used.

Due to turbidity, the city has been under a boil water notice since July 29.

“Work continues in the plant today on both the membrane and conventional systems with city staff and mutual aid teams from Mississippi and Georgia rural water associations. We also have staff assisting from the Louisiana Department of Health,” the city said a press release.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to begin the sampling process midweek,” the city wrote. “This is contingent upon sustained pressure. We need two rounds of clear samples to be able to lift the boil water notice.”

While the system improves, the release states that the city is still facing numerous challenges. It is asking residents who are experiencing discolored water or who still have no pressure to report it via this online survey.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

irst responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal,...
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613
David Mitchell, 36 (left) and Sterling Joseph Dugas, Jr., 37 (right) were arrested for two...
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of...
Long Beach man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her parents
Two Gulfport brothers, Caleb and Nate West, just joined an exclusive club of people across the...
Two Gulfport teens helped their community by mowing lawns for free. Now they’re getting national recognition.
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’

Latest News

For a group of students from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus, class...
Southern Miss students kayak to class on Labor Day
Mayor Moon Landrieu of New Orleans appears March 27, 1973 at a news conference in Washington on...
Former New Orleans mayor, political family patriarch Moon Landrieu dies at 92
David Mitchell, 36 (left) and Sterling Joseph Dugas, Jr., 37 (right) were arrested for two...
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County
Sunshine, clouds, & raindrops so far this morning in South MS. More of the same this afternoon....
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba answers questions at a press conference Thursday.
‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system