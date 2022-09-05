WLOX Careers
Southern Miss students kayak to class on Labor Day

By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For most, school was out on this Labor Day. However, for a group of students from the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus, class was in session on a kayaking trip to Deer Island.

“Campus Recreation is a part of Student Affairs, so this is more like student retention. We want them to have a good spot to recreate,” said Bill Powe. “With Campus Rec, these outdoor adventure trips are marketed for the semester, and the students who sign up for these get the opportunity to leave campus for a day trip and we’ll also have an overnight trip.”

It’s part of the class and part of student retention.

“Our students that are with us are leaders, and they’re learning how to train new leaders. This is an opportunity for folks who are interested to go on the trip, and the leaders are getting experience with leading the trip,” Rowe added.

They say this was a perfect chance to enjoy the outdoors and take a trip across the Biloxi Channel to Deer Island.

“This is a little bit different for me. My major is in social work, but I’m learning everyday. For our students, it’s definitely a chance to get outdoors and learn new things, have a bonding experience with your friends and create new memories. It’s what college is all about,” said Kathryn Moolenaar, a Charlotte, N.C., native and graduate assistant.

