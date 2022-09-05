South Mississippi attractions welcome Labor Day weekend crowds

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Labor Day weekend is a time for families to sit back and relax.

“Since my oldest son is in a golf tournament in Diamondhead, and since we needed something to do, we just came over to the aquarium,” said Aisha Nyandoro.

A time that was lost or forgotten this time last year.

“I don’t even remember last Labor Day. That is the trauma that has been COVID honestly,” said Nyandoro.

“We were not able to go out with our families so that’s time we spend not only with our co-workers but also with our family and it’s the last weekend we have to enjoy the summer so we love that,” said Angelica Rivera.

“We’ve been seeing this coaster pop up and really wanted to go,” said Alexander Roberts. “Thought we were just going once but that was a mistake, we went three or four times now and she loves it.”

While many will spend the weekend going to many well known attractions, others will spend Labor Day with the people they love.

“Tomorrow we’ll be at my father’s house who lives about 10 minutes from here, grilling and really enjoying this beautiful weather, an opportunity to be together,” said Nyandoro.

“This is last weekend and hope everyone is taking the time together and enjoy; there’s nothing more important than family and staying together,” said Rivera. “And again, despite the weather, it’s a real nice opportunity to be together with your family.”

