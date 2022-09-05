WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County

Law enforcement agencies are investigating two separate shootings, both occurring in Jackson...
Law enforcement agencies are investigating two separate shootings, both occurring in Jackson County Sunday night.(Gray News, file image)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday night, law enforcement agencies responded to two unrelated shootings in Jackson County which left two people dead.

A man died after a shooting in Moss Point, and a woman died after a shooting in Vancleave.

Moss Point Police responded to a scene on Molden Street around 11 p.m., where they found 37-year-old Kevin Hardiman suffering from gunshot wounds. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms he died of his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley confirms they took one person into custody.

A separate, unrelated shooting also occurred in Vancleave Sunday night. The victim has not been identified at this time, but Sheriff Mike Ezell confirms it was a domestic homicide where one woman was killed. Deputies took one man into custody.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about the Moss Point incident, contact Moss Point Police at (228) 475-1711. If you have any information about the Vancleave incident, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 896-3000.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

irst responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal,...
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613
Two Gulfport brothers, Caleb and Nate West, just joined an exclusive club of people across the...
Two Gulfport teens helped their community by mowing lawns for free. Now they’re getting national recognition.
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of...
Long Beach man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her parents
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Sunshine, clouds, & raindrops so far this morning in South MS. More of the same this afternoon....
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of...
Long Beach man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her parents
Labor Day Monday brings a chance for scattered showers & t-storms to our region. I think there...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Keep your rain gear nearby in case we see some showers today. It should not be a washout so we...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast