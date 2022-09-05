Quiet tonight. Few showers possible on Tuesday.

Happy Labor Day! There have been a few showers and storms this afternoon, but most of the rain will diminish after the sunset. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday morning.

More cloud cover is expected on Tuesday, and a few showers and storms are possible. However, not everyone will see rain. If we get enough sunshine to peek through, we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. We’ll have a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Rain chances will increase by Thursday and Friday. If we get more rain, temperatures may only reach the mid 80s.

In the tropics, we still have Hurricane Danielle in the Northern Atlantic. It will remain out to sea. Tropical Storm Earl is north of Puerto Rico, and it will move north. It could become a major hurricane by the end of the week. It is not a threat to the U.S. Finally, there is another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic that could become a tropical depression this week. At this time, it’s not a concern for the Gulf.

