Monday’s Forecast

Today will not be a washout. But, parts of South Mississippi will see scattered showers today along with a chance for thunderstorms. There should be enough rain-free hours today to sneak in some time outdoors without getting wet. While it can rain at any hour today in South Mississippi, our highest rain chances of the day are expected to be mainly around 3pm to 6pm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

