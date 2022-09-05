WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Monday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will not be a washout. But, parts of South Mississippi will see scattered showers today along with a chance for thunderstorms. There should be enough rain-free hours today to sneak in some time outdoors without getting wet. While it can rain at any hour today in South Mississippi, our highest rain chances of the day are expected to be mainly around 3pm to 6pm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

irst responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal,...
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Two Gulfport brothers, Caleb and Nate West, just joined an exclusive club of people across the...
Two Gulfport teens helped their community by mowing lawns for free. Now they’re getting national recognition.
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party...
Mississippi businessman, community leader Victor Mavar dies

Latest News

Keep your rain gear nearby in case we see some showers today. It should not be a washout so we...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered showers and storms
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.4.22
Scattered t-storms this week, tracking the tropics
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.4.22
Labor Day hit and miss storms