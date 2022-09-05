WLOX Careers
Marine Patrol takes preventative steps to keep boaters safe

By Mike Lacy
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Department of Marine Resources Marine Patrol is out in force making sure holiday boaters are safe.

While Labor Day weekend may not necessarily the busiest holiday on the water, that doesn’t mean officers are slacking off. To marine patrol officer Jada Whittington, prevention is everything.

“If you see a violation, stop, talk to that person,” she said. “If you can correct it on site, that’s fantastic.”

She spends a lot of her time doing spot checks.

Sometimes, all it takes is a wave, and a friendly gesture. Other times, it’s good to have a person-to-person chat, just to make the rules clear.

“So, one reason that we’re here guys is just to remind y’all that they just recently put up a no wake zone through here,” she said to one boater.

The practice seems to be paying off with better compliance -- and it doesn’t hurt to have a sweet award.

She spotted a boat with children who were well protected.

“Thanks for wearing a life jacket,” she said to one as she handed him a coupon for an ice cream cone.

Fortunately, on this day during the Labor Day holiday weekend, everything checked out. That’s because boaters like Nick Hatten know the rules well.

“You must have your safety check list before you leave the dock,” he said. “And you must check those things off. Make sure you have your fire extinguisher, life jackets, your card that proves you are the owner of the vessel.”

Whittington added that it’s important to make sure that equipment is checked regularly, because what was in good shape in the beginning of boating season may not be at the end.

“At the end of the summer, you might come across flares that might have become waterlogged because of the rain or fire extinguishers that might not be charged.”

It’s the little things that can lead to big disasters.

“Unfortunately last year, I worked four fatalities that, had they had their life jacket on and their kill-switch in place, there’s a very good chance that they could still be here today.”

Whittington also warned that recent flooding rains carrying debris down river can create another set of problems, even for those who know the back waters well.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

