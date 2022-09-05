WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Long Beach man arrested after allegedly shooting girlfriend and her parents

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of...
Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence- aggravated assault.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach man was arrested Sunday evening after police responded to a 911 call of a shooting at Olympic Village on 28th Street, Sheriff Troy Peterson says.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Deon Woods of Long Beach on three felony charges- two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence- aggravated assault.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found three victims who had been shot during an argument involving Woods and his girlfriend. The victims were Woods’ girlfriend and the girlfriend’s mother and father, according to the sheriff. The victims identified Woods as the person who shot them prior to fleeing the scene.

After running away on foot, Woods was caught by Long Beach Police in a nearby area.

Two of the victims were transported to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport for treatment, and one was medevacked to USA Medical.

Woods was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of a $600,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

irst responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal,...
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Two Gulfport brothers, Caleb and Nate West, just joined an exclusive club of people across the...
Two Gulfport teens helped their community by mowing lawns for free. Now they’re getting national recognition.
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party...
Mississippi businessman, community leader Victor Mavar dies

Latest News

Labor Day Monday brings a chance for scattered showers & t-storms to our region. I think there...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Keep your rain gear nearby in case we see some showers today. It should not be a washout so we...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
While many will spend the weekend going to many well known attractions, others will spend Labor...
South Mississippi attractions welcome Labor Day weekend crowds
When Wildman isn’t chasing down suspects, he’s chasing down narcotics with K-9 Officer Hank.
Gautier PD expands outreach with help of Officer of the Year, K-9 partner