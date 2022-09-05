WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Gautier PD expands outreach with help of Officer of the Year, K-9 partner

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The officers of the Gautier Police Department are making strides in the community. Efforts by K-9 handler Wade Wildman were so astonishing that he was awarded with Police Officer of the Year.

Wildman was given the award after chasing down a wanted suspect and recovering a firearm.

“I can’t believe I won it,” said Wildman. “There’s so many good officers here that I can’t believe they chose me. What a privilege it was to win it.”

When Wildman isn’t chasing down suspects, he’s chasing down narcotics with K-9 Officer Hank.

“He looks to me for guidance, and I look to him for guidance as well. I’m reading his behavior while he’s reading mine. I’m telling him, ‘Hey, this is where we’re looking,’ and he’s telling me, ‘Yes, Officer Wildman, there’s narcotics here. This is where we’re going to track.’”

Wildman says he takes Officer Hank with him to schools as well as boys and girls clubs to perform demonstrations.

“Oh, they’re afraid of him at first because he’s so big and intimidating, but they relax when they learn he’s just a lab and he’s here for odor work.”

The bond between the two is unbreakable.

“He never talks back to me; I never talk back to him. All he wants is his ball and his food. He doesn’t require much more than that.”

Wildman says he is also working with school resources officers so the K-9 can find narcotics and vape pens.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party...
Mississippi businessman, community leader Victor Mavar dies
irst responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal,...
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613
Two Gulfport brothers, Caleb and Nate West, just joined an exclusive club of people across the...
Two Gulfport teens helped their community by mowing lawns for free. Now they’re getting national recognition.

Latest News

Marine patrol officer Jada Whittington scans the back waters to make sure boaters are in...
Marine Patrol takes preventative steps to keep boaters safe
Children played at the Labor Day Fair in Waveland.
City of Waveland holds fair to celebrate Labor Day
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.4.22
Labor Day hit and miss storms
Our Ja'colbi Rivers joins us from one gathering up in Wiggins at the Flint Creek Water Park
Happening Sunday: Labor Day Weekend at Flint Creek