Former New Orleans mayor, political family patriarch Moon Landrieu dies at 92

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Maurice “Moon” Landrieu, who led the desegregation of New Orleans’ city government during two terms as mayor in the 1970s and was patriarch to one of Louisiana’s best-known political families, has died. He was 92.

Sources say he passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by friends and family.

Landrieu, the father of former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu and of former two-term New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu, was a product of Jesuit High School and Loyola University New Orleans, where he worked toward his law degree and first tasted political victory when he was elected student body president in the early 1950s.

Landrieu joined the US Army in 1954, becoming a second lieutenant and serving in the Judge Advocate General’s corps until 1957. He then taught accounting at Loyola and opened a private law practice.

In 1960, Landrieu won a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives as a New Orleans Democrat, where he opposed several segregationist bills passed by the state legislature that aimed to block the desegregation of public schools and facilities.

He lost his first bid for a spot on the New Orleans City Council in 1962, but was elected as a councilman-at-large in 1966. As a councilman, Landrieu voted to remove the Confederate flag from council chambers and in 1969 led a successful push for a city ordinance that outlawed segregation in public places bases on race or religion.

Landrieu was elected mayor for the first of two terms in 1970, succeeding fellow Democrat Victor Schiro. Not everyone was a fan of Landrieu’s civil rights record, however. A man was arrested the day before Landrieu was sworn in for threatening the life of the mayor-elect in May 1970.

As mayor, Landrieu pushed even harder for the desegregation of city government. The Times-Picayune reported that the percentage of Black employees working for the city increased from 19 percent in 1970 to 43 percent by the end of his second term in 1978. Landrieu also filled a temporary vacancy on the City Council by appointing Rev. A.L. Davis as New Orleans’ first Black councilmember.

Landrieu’s legacy also includes his work in the planning and construction of the Louisiana (now Caesars) Superdome, housing expansion into New Orleans East and Algiers, the creation of the Downtown Development District and the riverfront walkway across from the French Quarter that bears his nickname, the Moon Walk.

After leaving office, Landrieu served two years as President Jimmy Carter’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and later an eight-year stint as a judge on Louisiana’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, from 1992 until his retirement in 2000.

