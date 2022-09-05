City of Waveland holds fair to celebrate Labor Day

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the city of Waveland hosted a Labor Day Fair to celebrate the end of the summer.

“With COVID and everything else, the city of Waveland aldermen said we want to try again, so we got together and started looking for sponsors, and Vic at Champion has helped us with many other events, and he said let’s do this,” Falgout said.

Hundreds of people gathered at Coleman Avenue. The fair had 45 vendors which ranged from art to food. The family friendly gathering also had a live music band playing,

“It was awesome, we were looking at some rain coming and all of a sudden it was just clear. Clear skies! A little warm of course but you know this is the coast, but an absolutely beautiful day,” vendor Dan Duggan said.

According to Falgout, the city spent almost $20,000 on a firework show.

“We’ve had a great time. I’ve been out here since 9 O’clock this morning,” said attendee Sharon Barnes. “If they would only do something about these love bugs it would be great. But, we love it, we just came back from walking around.”

