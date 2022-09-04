WLOX Careers
Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal accident on Highway 613 in George County on Saturday to be James Holifield, 63, of Lucedale.

Holifield was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR traveling south when the vehicle collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse heading north.

First responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

