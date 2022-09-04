Lucedale man identified as victim in fatal crash on Hwy 613

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal accident on Highway 613 in George County on Saturday to be James Holifield, 63, of Lucedale.

Holifield was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR traveling south when the vehicle collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse heading north.

First responders arrived around 5 p.m. and discovered that Holifield’s injuries were fatal, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

