Hundreds participate in the annual Ainsley’s Angels Spread Your Wings event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Ainsley’s Angels race series held its 6th annual Spread Your Wings event at Point Cadet Park in Biloxi.

The non-profit gives partners people with special need with volunteers to help assist them in the marathon. Mississippi Ambassador Kim Griffitt was at the event along with several other volunteers.

“We have all of our special needs friends who are in their special wheelchairs and our runners who lend their legs, and we take off and have a great time,” Griffitt said.

All the runners participated in a 5k run that went around Point Cadet.

“If you you’ve ever done a race, the finish line is an incredible rush, and we all get to do that and take it for granted because we can run, we can ride, swim, do all these on our own,” Griffitt said.

Some participants were accompanied by family members, others ran with friends. 11-year-old Bentlee King was there with his grandmother who usually participates in most races.

“I came to run with my grandma because me and her like to do runs all the time,” King said.

This is the first time the event had sponsors. One of the sponsors was Buddy Sports, which provides sports for adults and children with special needs.

Executive Director of Buddy Sports, Mike Crowford, was there showing their support for the special cause.

Everybody on the coast should enjoy the same things. Everybody should have the same opportunities as anybody else. Our next-door neighbors, whatever sports they want to do.

