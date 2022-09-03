WLOX Careers
Scattered showers and storms possible Labor Day Weekend

Scattered showers and storms possible this weekend
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Despite a few storms offshore this morning, it’s a dry start to the weekend. However, we have a chance for scattered showers and storms later this morning and afternoon. Don’t be surprised if some of these storms produce heavy rain. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Most of the rain will diminish late tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the mid 70s. Sunday will be very similar to today. We’ll have another chance for showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Labor Day will also bring hit or miss showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Each day of the week will feature scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl in the Atlantic. Danielle is still in the Northern Central Atlantic, and it could become a hurricane again. It will stay out at sea. Tropical Storm Earl is near the Lesser Antilles. It will move out to sea as a tropical storm. There are no threats to the Gulf Coast at this time.

