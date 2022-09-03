‘No danger to the public’: Ammonia tank leak repair at Jackson water plant to cause controlled flare

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials announced they would be repairing an anhydrous ammonia tank leak at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday. Officials identified the leak earlier this week.

According to a press release, authorities will be transferring product from the leaking tank and emptying it for repair. This may lead to a controlled burn-off gas which could cause a visible flare into the sky.

The press release says there is no threat to the public, and the burn-off will take place intermittently throughout the day.

“Again, there is no danger to the public through this controlled burn,” said Jim Craig, MSDH Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection. “This will put us one step closer to bringing safe and sustainable water to the citizens of Jackson.”

Anhydrous ammonia is a colorless, non-flammable liquefied gas. Its vapor is lighter than air and has the same pungent odor as household ammonia. The press release says a propane flare is established at the site to burn-off any gas that may escape the transfer of product and repair of the leaking ammonia tank.

