Mississippi businessman, community leader Victor Mavar dies

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar, well-known Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party Committeeman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3. He was 96 years old.

Mavar was an early member of the Mississippi Republican Party and held numerous leadership roles in the early days of the organization. He worked to elect leaders from across the state as Republican, and successfully recruited several high-profile candidates into running for public office, including former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott.

“Victor was a stalwart for the Mississippi Republican Party from the very beginning,” said Clarke Reed, who served as Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party during Mavar’s time as committeeman. “When anything needed to be done, big or small, he jumped into action and made it happen. He was a war hero, a business icon, a community leader, a devout Catholic, and a great friend. Mississippi is better for his service.”

“Victor Mavar was obviously one of the most revered ‘old-timer’ Republicans and a Mississippi GOP icon, but he was so much more than that,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “A gentleman to his core, he was a friend to Elee and me whose advice and counsel was invaluable to us over many years. Our prayers are with Mrs. Gayle and the kids and family. They can take comfort in knowing beyond a shadow of a doubt that Mr. Victor led a life well-lived.”

A combat veteran in World War II and the Korean War, Victor dedicated his life to serving his country, his state, and his community.

He was a prominent voice on the Mississippi Coast, where he held numerous leadership roles on prominent boards and organizations.

“As both Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party and a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Coast, I have always greatly admired Victor Mavar,” said Frank Bordeaux, Mississippi Republican Party Chairman. “Men like him don’t come around too often – he was a combat veteran in multiple wars, built a successful business, and touched countless lives through his work as a community leader and advocate. He was a great man, and he will be missed.”

Riemann Family Funeral Homes is handling Mavar’s service.

