WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Firefighter’s memory honored with CrossFit event at Jones Park

The CrossFit training regimen was nicknamed Ogre76, and called on firefighters to complete a grueling list of 20 different exercises in sets of 76.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Fire Department and Harrison County Fire Rescue took part in a CrossFit event Saturday to honor one of their fallen brothers.

District Chief Mark Hilley died last year after a battle with COVID-19. He served more than 20 years with Gulfport Fire and was a battalion chief for Harrison County Fire Rescue. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The CrossFit training regimen was nicknamed Ogre76, and called on firefighters to complete a grueling list of 20 different exercises in sets of 76. Hilley’s nickname was Ogre and his gear number was 76.

“It was just a way we could basically put ourselves in an uncomfortable position and have to do something where we really have to dig deep to perform it. And that’s the way we felt we could really honor Mark by doing that for him,” said Gulfport Fire Battalion Chief Jason Edwards.

The Gulfport Fire Department plans to make this family event a yearly gathering.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Drivers can expect to see slow moving traffic throughout the area and are advised to use...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Delays on I-10 eastbound past Vancleave/Gautier exit due to holiday weekend traffic
Tropical Storm Danielle is pictured in this GOES Image Viewer from the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release

Latest News

The CrossFit training regimen was nicknamed Ogre76, and called on firefighters to complete a...
Firefighter's memory honored with CrossFit event at Jones Park
Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party...
Mississippi businessman, community leader Victor Mavar dies
Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to...
Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson
Coast cities accepting bottled water donations for Jackson residents