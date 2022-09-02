Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city.

Gautier Police posted on Facebook Friday asking the public to help identify the individuals responsible for trespassing on the courts.

This post follows one by the City of Gautier that stated the courts were closed until further notice while they undergo resurfacing. They warned the public not to use the courts and said that violators could be prosecuted and charged with trespassing and/or damaging city property. Gautier also advised the process would be prolonged if the courts were damaged during resurfacing.

The city says signs are posted at the site alerting the public of the closure.

Anyone with information about this situation is asked to call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.

