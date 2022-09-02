WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Delays on I-10 eastbound past Vancleave/Gautier exit due to holiday weekend traffic

Drivers can expect to see slow moving traffic throughout the area and are advised to use caution when approaching, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 1-10 eastbound past MS 57 near the Vancleave/Gautier exit is backed up Friday as of noon.

Drivers can expect to see slow moving traffic throughout the area and are advised to use caution when approaching, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and Gautier Police report no major wrecks or issues in the area, but say the traffic is most likely due to an influx of drivers traveling for the holiday weekend.

Other areas may be impacted as we move into late afternoon. View live traffic updates and cameras at MDOT’s site.

State and local law enforcement agencies are also focused on keeping drivers safe with their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

Over the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were 6,635 citations, 186 DUI arrests, 330 seatbelt citations, 113 child restraint citations, 146 crashes, 54 injuries, and 6 fatalities statewide.

