WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to.

“Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves wrote. “We will continue to provide substantive updates. No 1:00 event today, but we will provide an update on the state’s work alongside our experts.”

The news comes a day after the governor and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared in public for the first time together since the city’s water crisis began.

At that press conference, the mayor spoke about the “unity” between the administrations.

However, the mayor was initially not invited to speak at that event.

“The news conference held yesterday, the mayor was not originally invited to speak. However, because he was there, the governor graciously invited him to say a few words at the podium,” Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said.

Payne said Friday’s press release was sent out erroneously and should have been recalled sooner. “It should’ve never been sent. It should have been recalled about an hour ago,” she said. “But it is what it is. The tone of the governor’s tweet is unnecessary.”

During a press conference on Monday, when the state said it was stepping in to address problems at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the governor said he had not invited the mayor to attend.

“I didn’t personally invite the mayor tonight. I don’t know if anyone else did or not,” Reeves said. “Obviously, we made a decision very, very quickly in the last couple of hours to have this event.”

Hunter Estes, the governor’s spokesman, said in a Tweet shared by the governor that “we have not invited city politicians to these substantive state press conferences on our repairs, because they occur to provide honest information about the state’s work.”

We have reached out to the governor’s office for a response.

The tweet also comes as Lumumba and Reeves field questions about whether the two are unified in their response to the crisis.

On Thursday, Reeves said the media was attempting to pit the two against each other.

“I know you in the press really want to play the blame game and you really want to focus on pitting different people against one another, and that’s certainly your priority. That’s fine. What we’re focused on is the immediate health and welfare of Jackson residents,” Reeves said. “There will be plenty of time in the future to play the blame game... and y’all can do all of that you want to do. You can do that in real-time... but I ain’t got time for it.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
Mary Grantham is an MDCPS recruitment specialist and said as the holiday season quickly...
Foster parents needed in Mississippi
Ellzey's Hardware owner Sandra Cannette, left, says she's sad about closing, but excited about...
104-year-old business Ellzey’s Hardware closes its doors
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say

Latest News

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to FCSO at (601) 544-7800 or submit...
Teenager reported missing out of Forrest Co.
Drivers can expect to see slow moving traffic throughout the area and are advised to use...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Delays on I-10 eastbound past Vancleave/Gautier exit due to holiday weekend traffic
Danielle
First hurricane of the season
Few showers later today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast