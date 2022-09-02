Teenager reported missing out of Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager has been reported missing from the Forrest County area.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Carrie Anderson was last seen at her grandmother’s home on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community on Thursday.

Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has naturally blonde hair that has recently been dyed black, according to the sheriff’s office, and also has a nose ring.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to FCSO at (601) 544-7800 or submit a tip through the sheriff’s office app or website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.