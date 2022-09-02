Scholar Athlete of the Week: Anna Kate Rounsaville

Gulfport, Miss. (WLOX) - Anna Kate Rounsaville is a senior at Gulfport High School who excels both on the court and in the classroom. As a dual sport athlete in volleyball and softball, Anna Kate has found herself determined to be the best in all aspects of her life.

“For athletics I have always strived for perfection,” said Rounsaville. “It really hurts when I’m not close or I don’t perform my best, so I really like to carry that to the classroom to do my best and give it my all in everything.”

Having a competitive edge can be a virtue, but it can also be extremely tiring for an individual who is trying to balance school and athletics at such a high level. The trick for Anna Kate, her faith.

“I really like to bring my faith into the sports because I know that God always has my back throughout everything and FCA. Every Friday after a long week of sports really helps bring that back to my mind, even if maybe I’ve had a bad week in sports or academics. It really helps to lighten my mood.”

Although Anna Kate finds a lot of her drive through her faith and from her coaches, there is one individual who has helped get her to where she wants to be in all facets of life.

“My Dad for sure has pushed me to where I am now. And my Mom was always there to calm my Dad down, but definitely they’ve both pushed me and helped grow me to the person I am today.”

After five years in athletics at Gulfport, Anna Kate refers to both of her teams as a family and leaves a lasting message for future Admiral’s:

“Build really strong connections with your teammates because they help you out with your schoolwork and on the courts and just cherish every moment because it goes really fast. Five years seems like a long time, but it does not feel like I have been here for five years.

Anna Kate hopes to finish her senior seasons off strong before making her way to Pearl River Community College, where she intends to continue her athletic career.

