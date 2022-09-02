WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Pediatrician gives students a lesson in kindness

Dr. Tyler Sexton, a pediatrician with Singing River Health System, has cerebral palsy. He spoke...
Dr. Tyler Sexton, a pediatrician with Singing River Health System, has cerebral palsy. He spoke with students in Gulfport Friday about how to overcome adversity and how to deal with bullying.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton knows how to connect with kids in and out of the office. And when it comes to those who have been bullied for being different, few understand their pain better.

“I was bullied almost my entire life,” he said. “I have cerebral palsy. I was a 28-weeker. I’ve had 18 surgeries. I was told I’d never walk, talk or be a doctor.”

But he did.

Sexton was guest speaker at Bayou View Middle School in Gulfport to talk to sixth-graders about how to overcome adversity with a positive attitude and how to be kind to others.

“We don’t always have to be first,” he told the students. “You don’t always have to be the best. If just learn how to slow down and count your blessings that whatever you’re going through, there’s a purpose in it, that you’re going to be provided for, and things are going to work out.”

He also suggested that everyone find a mentor, like he did.

“My pediatrician believed in the same dreams that I had, and he was always crazy and wearing these T-shirts and acting goofy and I thought, ‘I can be like him,’ " he said. " And that kind of set me on a path to try to do this now.”

It’s a lesson well learned.

“When he said that little things can change a person, I can understand that,” said sixth-grader Taylar Write. “I have one of my friends, like, they went through a lot of stuff, and people have been bullying the person and stuff. And I’ve tried to be the bigger person.”

Wesley Beckman said stepping in to stop bullying, not only helps the victim, it helps you.

“It make me feel good,” he said, “because I was helping someone, like helping someone stand up for himself.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
Mary Grantham is an MDCPS recruitment specialist and said as the holiday season quickly...
Foster parents needed in Mississippi
Ellzey's Hardware owner Sandra Cannette, left, says she's sad about closing, but excited about...
104-year-old business Ellzey’s Hardware closes its doors
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say

Latest News

AAA expects 80% of people will be driving rather than taking to the skies.
Happening Now: MHP has safety plans in order as Labor Day weekend traffic begins
East and Pharis tell us how they're teaming up for Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week.
Biloxi Shuckers present "Strikeout the Stigma" in honor of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week
Green also has a Jackpot Farm in Lexington, Kentucky and co-owns Island View Casino in Gulfport.
A horse named "Gulfport" is making headlines in the horse racing world
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago