Moss Point honors new medical commander at Keesler

Ada Collier is the new commander of the Aeromedical Unit of Keesler Air Force.
Colonel Collier says her team's next mission is to care for wounded troops whenever they need tending to.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point native Col. Ada Collier was honored on Thursday as the new commander of the Aeromedical Unit of Keesler Airforce. Her team was alongside her and had nothing but praise for the new commander.

“Look at all your women and men from her unit that’s here to support her because we believe in what she can do,” said Keesler Superintendent Ingrid Anderson.

“To be able to fall under someone that looks like me for the first time in my career is definitely a wealth of motivation, inspiration and it allows me to want to dig deeper and go further in my career,” said MSgt. Octavia Cooper.

But to Collier, it’s not about her, but her mission to empower young women and women of color in service.

“It is an honor to have them at that level to have them sit in and communicate my intent communicate on what we need to do to make sure our unit is successful in executing a mission,” said Col. Ada Collier. “My goal is actually to help to develop them to get them where they like to be, where they really need to be. And to empower them to continue in the direction they are going.”

“This walk was not easy. And to see one of our own get there and to be as good as she is without a doubt its so empowering,” said Anderson. “It motivates us, it makes us want to stand behind her.”

A walk that inspired one member to re-enlist.

“I’m transitioning and finishing up my last few years,” said Cooper. “Today was definitely the day to come in and be apart of this amazing ceremony.”

“This is great,” said Keesler nurse Marla Stewart. “I wouldn’t change it for anything this is the best unit. And I’m so glad we have the addition of Col. Collier.”

