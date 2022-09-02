WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Hammond charity United By BBQ feeds those in need in Jackson, Mississippi

Volunteers in Hammond head north on I-55 to give helping hand to those facing water crisis
By Jesse Brooks and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A good neighbor-a found treasure.

Volunteers in Hammond took a trip about 2.5 hours directly north on I-55 Friday (Sept. 2) to help out people in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently facing a city-wide water crisis after recent flooding around the areas of Pearl River.

Running water and bottled water in Jackson has come limited in supply, posing a threat to well being of residents there.

United by BBQ, a Hammond-based organization, along with local food bank Our Daily Bread, began cooking and preparing BBQ meals as early as 4 a.m. to ship up north to Jackson via motorized caravan. United by BBQ makes it its mission to provide hunger relief in areas affected by natural disasters.

The Ponchatoula Police Department also assisted in Friday’s effort, providing smokers and cooks.

Recently, the organization provided relief to Kentucky flood victims and in the New Orleans area when tornados affected the communities around Arabi.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student loan forgiveness plan
Mississippi confirms it will tax forgiven student loan debt
Mary Grantham is an MDCPS recruitment specialist and said as the holiday season quickly...
Foster parents needed in Mississippi
Ellzey's Hardware owner Sandra Cannette, left, says she's sad about closing, but excited about...
104-year-old business Ellzey’s Hardware closes its doors
The gas station is offering a 40-cent discount from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations...
Circle K offers 40-cent discount in special event Thursday
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say

Latest News

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to FCSO at (601) 544-7800 or submit...
Teenager reported missing out of Forrest Co.
Drivers can expect to see slow moving traffic throughout the area and are advised to use...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Delays on I-10 eastbound past Vancleave/Gautier exit due to holiday weekend traffic
Danielle
First hurricane of the season
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release