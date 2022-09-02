Friday’s Forecast

Waking up to another comfy morning with temperatures in the 70s. And like yesterday morning, the humidity isn’t quite as high as it was a few weeks ago. Today should bring a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a chance for hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder. But, you should expect many rain-free hours today. There is still some dry air upstairs in the atmosphere today which may limit rain coverage. But, starting tomorrow, some deep atmospheric moisture will roll in from the Gulf. This will lead to higher rain chances for the upcoming holiday weekend. So, plan on some scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday. Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Danielle in the north Atlantic Ocean remains no threat to land for at least the next five days. And despite there being two other areas of possible development in the Atlantic, there are zero direct or credible threats to the Mississippi Coast for at least the next five days. Hurricane season typically sees peak amounts of tropical activity over the next two weeks.

