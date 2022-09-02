Barry Lyons Wooden Bat League holds tryouts at MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, MGM Park hosted the Barry Lyons Fall Baseball League for the first of two preseason days. The league is designed to provide deeper individualized instruction than what typically goes on in fall ball.

For Lyons, he wants to give high school baseball players the chance to get more at bats or innings pitched outside of their travel leagues and high school seasons.

“The fall league is something that I’ve kept going for all these years,” Lyons said.

“It’s something that is near and dear to my heart and it’s been a fun event for us and MGM Park and the Biloxi Shuckers and my role with the Shuckers allows me to utilize this facility on occasion and this year we’ve done our little preseason workout, pre-fall workout here today and then we’re going to do another workout next Thursday night. We’re hopeful that we get a very good turnout and these kids will want to go out and compete, have fun, and to get better. That’s the nature of fall baseball.”

Games for the league take place on Tuesday and Thursday including four nights at MGM Park. If you know anyone who may be interested in participating, you can email Barry at BSLyons33@gmail.com.

