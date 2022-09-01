Thursday’s Forecast

Welcome to September! South Mississippi should expect another mostly rain-free day today even though there will be some showers to our west in Texas and to our east in Florida. Dry air aloft associated with a ridge of high pressure should help to limit our rain activity today into parts of tomorrow. But, by the weekend, expect higher rain chances as deep tropical moisture lifts our way from the Gulf of Mexico. This morning our temperatures are comfy in the 70s. But areas in northern MS are waking up to crisp and cooler lower 60s. Most of that kind of weather shouldn’t be able to make it down to the coast since a front has stalled across central parts of our state, dividing our relatively warmer & muggier air from their relatively cooler & drier air.

