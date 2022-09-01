WLOX Careers
Thursday’s Forecast

A comfy morning in the 70s for us on the MS Coast. Meanwhile, northern parts of our state are waking up to a taste of fall with crisp & cooler 60s.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Welcome to September! South Mississippi should expect another mostly rain-free day today even though there will be some showers to our west in Texas and to our east in Florida. Dry air aloft associated with a ridge of high pressure should help to limit our rain activity today into parts of tomorrow. But, by the weekend, expect higher rain chances as deep tropical moisture lifts our way from the Gulf of Mexico. This morning our temperatures are comfy in the 70s. But areas in northern MS are waking up to crisp and cooler lower 60s. Most of that kind of weather shouldn’t be able to make it down to the coast since a front has stalled across central parts of our state, dividing our relatively warmer & muggier air from their relatively cooler & drier air.

