WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Need for Narcan increasing as drug overdoses become more frequent

AMR paramedics receive around four reports per week.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi continues to face an opioid crisis, with hundreds dying from overdose deaths in our state every year.

An emergency can happen anywhere, anytime.

American Medical Response Chief Charles Wise told WLOX distress calls of drug overdoses are happening more frequently.

“Last year, AMR and agencies here on the Coast responded to over 882 requests for potential overdoses,” said Wise.

Out of that number, paramedics administered Narcan to 672 patients.

“From 2020 to 2021, the overdose deaths that were recorded by the CDC number of overdoses death rose by 15%,” Wise said.

Wise remembers injecting a patient with the medicine on a recent call.

“The worst ones are when you respond to where there’s a family member who’s there with that family member who has overdosed. We administer Narcan. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it may be too late where the Narcan is not going to work at that time,” Wise said.

AMR paramedics receive around four reports per week.

Other first responders, like Wiggins Fire Chief Jody Hatten, are noticing an upward trend in numbers too.

“People get drugs that they’re not supposed to have, and they think it is something else. They think it’s a medication, but it’s been laced with a fentanyl or some opioid they’re not aware of,” Hatten said.

Medical agencies encourage folks to seek medical help if they’re struggling with addiction or recovery.

For help with drug rehabilitation, CLICK HERE.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
Residents hoped to get answers about why the Hancock County School Board fired the...
Residents demand answers from Hancock County School Board over superintendent’s firing
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran (far left), 21-year-old Brennan De...
Four arrested after reported armed burglary
47-year-old Kelvin Simmons was mowing a client's lawn when he was shot and killed by an unknown...
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawn care worker gunned down in Gulfport
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

MSDH issues alert ordering Jackson to ‘immediately cooperate’ with response teams over water crisis
For more than 57 years, Home of Grace has brought hope and healing to those struggling with...
How Home of Grace is helping those struggling with addiction
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances