Moss Point native hopes 2% restaurant tax would improve recreational center

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “It’s been looking the same for 20 years now. It’s time for a change,” said Coach Jonathan Berryman.

Coach Jonathan Berryman coaches in Moss Point’s youth football league. He says a 2% restaurant tax could benefit the kids of Moss Point through a remodeling of the recreation center.

“Not just me; the community wants to see newer facilities,” said Berryman. “Updated facilities for something they can send their kids to, know its a safe place and know there’s nothing to worry about.”

With an outdated facility, Berryman says the youth league had to go play ball in the surrounding areas of Moss Point.

“It hurt us actually, because when all our kids left out and had a good experience, it’s now like, ‘hey, why come back here when we’re here now?’ We need that 2% to build our facility to compete to bring our kids back,” said Berryman. “Pascagoula has a 2% [restaurant tax] and have a brand new turf facility for the kids. It’s not for high school, its for the kids community only, and we need those things in Moss Point.”

During the upcoming vote, the coach says he hopes people will keep the community in mind.

“If you don’t know much about the 2%, don’t vote against it. Just leave it alone if you’re not with it, because it hurts us more than it helps us. If you vote against it, we won’t get it as a city, but if you don’t vote at all, it will be unvoted,” said Berryman. “The 2% is for the kids. It’s not for adults. It’s not for us. It’s for the kids and the community.”

Voters will take up the issue in September.

