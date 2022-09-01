Mississippi Gulf Coast football preps for back-to-back road trips to start season

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - JUCO football is just around the corner and Mississippi Gulf Coast kicks off the season with two big road trips.

Thursday they’ll hit the road up to Northwest to take on the fourth ranked Rangers and then they’ll head to Itawamba for week two.

This is year five for head coach Jack Wright and this year they’ve brought in a pair of new signal callers with division one experience in Pat McQuaide who transferred from Kent State and Asher Morgan who transferred from Samford.

Coach Wright says he’s looking forward to the experience they’ll bring to the field this year and getting back on their home turf.

”These two guys have gotten a lot of other things out of the way and are strictly focused on football,” said Wright. “They’ve been around division one coaches and players and that of course helps them when they come to this level and step behind center. We’re ready to get these two long road trips behind us and play here one time.”

Bulldogs kick off Thursday at 7 p.m. and you can watch it here.

Gulf Coast is back at Perk on September 15th as they take on Southwest.

