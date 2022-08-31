Wednesday’s Forecast

Following yesterday evening’s downpours, get ready for a rain-free Wednesday. Temperatures today will top out in the lower 90s with a heat index up to around 106 or 107 this afternoon. A cool front and dry high pressure are trying to move down toward the Mississippi Coast. But, it’s August. So we will not expect a cool down. But, the front may help to push all of the deep atmospheric moisture offshore into the Gulf. This will help us to see mostly rain-free weather today and tomorrow. But, that moisture looks to return Friday and that will bring our rain chances right back up heading into the holiday weekend. So, plan on wet weather at times on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday.

