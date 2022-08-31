WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Following yesterday evening’s downpours, get ready for a rain-free Wednesday. Temperatures today will top out in the lower 90s with a heat index up to around 106 or 107 this afternoon. A cool front and dry high pressure are trying to move down toward the Mississippi Coast. But, it’s August. So we will not expect a cool down. But, the front may help to push all of the deep atmospheric moisture offshore into the Gulf. This will help us to see mostly rain-free weather today and tomorrow. But, that moisture looks to return Friday and that will bring our rain chances right back up heading into the holiday weekend. So, plan on wet weather at times on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
Residents hoped to get answers about why the Hancock County School Board fired the...
Residents demand answers from Hancock County School Board over superintendent’s firing
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran (far left), 21-year-old Brennan De...
Four arrested after reported armed burglary
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Firefighters and recruits for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carry cases of bottled water...
Pres. Biden briefed on Jackson water crisis; Gov. Reeves requesting federal disaster declaration

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Drier and hot
Few more storms this evening. Getting calmer by midnight.
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Blazing hot today. Few storms possible this afternoon and evening.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Tuesday’s Forecast