US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America

Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was taken into custody in Central America.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An ex-Marine and a most wanted fugitive for the alleged murder of his girlfriend has been arrested in Central America.

Raymond McLeod, 37, was arrested on Monday in El Salvador. The U.S. Marshals Service said the team had received a tip that McLeod had been teaching English at a school in Sonsonate.

Authorities said McLeod confirmed his identity to members of the U.S. Marshals team and members of the U.S. Embassy. They were on the ground with the El Salvadoran police when they took him into custody.

“I am extremely gratified to hear the news of Raymond McLeod’s arrest without incident,” said U.S. Marshals Director Ronald Davis.

McLeod was on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list for allegedly killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell, in 2016.

Authorities said Mitchell was found dead at an acquaintance’s residence in San Diego. The couple was visiting friends at the time of the incident.

During the investigation, police said they found evidence of a struggle and that McLeod was the last person to see Mitchell alive.

The San Diego District Attorney’s Office charged McLeod with murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. In December 2016, authorities asked the U.S. Marshals to join the search and lead the fugitive investigation for McLeod.

“It is our sincere hope that his capture brings some sense of relief to Krystal Mitchell’s family, especially her mother, Josephine Wentzel, who has worked so diligently with law enforcement these past years to see this day of justice arrive,” Davis said.

The U.S. Marshals and San Diego police said they believed McLeod fled through Mexico to Central America after Mitchell’s death. His last reported locations were in Belize in 2018 and Guatemala in 2017.

Officials said the U.S. Marshals intensified the search for the former Marine in April 2021, offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his capture.

The U.S. Marshals Service said McLeod would be deported to San Diego to face the charges against him.

