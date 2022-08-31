Summer tourism ‘back to normal’ after huge season last year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every summer tourism season has its challenges. COVID-19 wasn’t as much a problem as in years past. However, those on the front line of the industry say the economy played a number on South Mississippi.

Hotel occupancy has been up and down this summer tourism season, especially compared to last year.

“It has a lot to do with gas and inflation,” said Pearl Trinh, general manager of Quality Inn Biloxi. “Because everything has gone up, and I think that deters some traveling.”

That doesn’t mean business was bad.

“Compared to last year. Whereas last year, people had been cooped up for a year or two, so they get out more,” she said.

This summer, Trinh said, was more a reality check.

“It was more back to normal,” she said.

It’s been slow as well for other operators like Biloxi Beach Hotel. The weather has also played a part.

“Sometimes, if there’s a lot of rain, people don’t like to drive in it, but it’s mostly gas,” said hotel employee Terri Tillman.

Thanks to special holidays, business evens out.

“Cruisin’ the Coast, and Labor Day and all the holidays – that brings a lot of people,” Tillman added. “Kids, you know, they like to come to the beach and the pool.”

Sharkheads owner J.J. Pierotich agrees with the back-to-normal description, and that’s still good.

“We had a good summer,” he said. “It wasn’t like the year before because of how crazy last year was. We’re maybe 11 or 12% down. We were up almost 40% last year. It’s probably the second best year we’ve ever had.”

Pierotich isn’t looking for a huge Labor Day Holiday.

“Labor Day’s kind of like the end of the season. It’s always a little quiet and somber,” he said. “We’re always a little short on staff because a lot of them leave and go back to college, but we’re expecting a good Labor Day if the weather will just hold out a little bit.”

Business is good enough for Sharkheads to announce an expansion.

Sometime in 2023, “Sharkheads Downtown” will break ground at the corner of Highway 90 and Lamuse Street, right across from Hard Rock.

