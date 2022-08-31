WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Summer tourism ‘back to normal’ after huge season last year

Hotel occupancy has been up and down this summer tourism season, especially compared to last year.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every summer tourism season has its challenges. COVID-19 wasn’t as much a problem as in years past. However, those on the front line of the industry say the economy played a number on South Mississippi.

Hotel occupancy has been up and down this summer tourism season, especially compared to last year.

“It has a lot to do with gas and inflation,” said Pearl Trinh, general manager of Quality Inn Biloxi. “Because everything has gone up, and I think that deters some traveling.”

That doesn’t mean business was bad.

“Compared to last year. Whereas last year, people had been cooped up for a year or two, so they get out more,” she said.

This summer, Trinh said, was more a reality check.

“It was more back to normal,” she said.

It’s been slow as well for other operators like Biloxi Beach Hotel. The weather has also played a part.

“Sometimes, if there’s a lot of rain, people don’t like to drive in it, but it’s mostly gas,” said hotel employee Terri Tillman.

Thanks to special holidays, business evens out.

“Cruisin’ the Coast, and Labor Day and all the holidays – that brings a lot of people,” Tillman added. “Kids, you know, they like to come to the beach and the pool.”

Sharkheads owner J.J. Pierotich agrees with the back-to-normal description, and that’s still good.

“We had a good summer,” he said. “It wasn’t like the year before because of how crazy last year was. We’re maybe 11 or 12% down. We were up almost 40% last year. It’s probably the second best year we’ve ever had.”

Pierotich isn’t looking for a huge Labor Day Holiday.

“Labor Day’s kind of like the end of the season. It’s always a little quiet and somber,” he said. “We’re always a little short on staff because a lot of them leave and go back to college, but we’re expecting a good Labor Day if the weather will just hold out a little bit.”

Business is good enough for Sharkheads to announce an expansion.

Sometime in 2023, “Sharkheads Downtown” will break ground at the corner of Highway 90 and Lamuse Street, right across from Hard Rock.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
Residents hoped to get answers about why the Hancock County School Board fired the...
Residents demand answers from Hancock County School Board over superintendent’s firing
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran (far left), 21-year-old Brennan De...
Four arrested after reported armed burglary
47-year-old Kelvin Simmons was mowing a client's lawn when he was shot and killed by an unknown...
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawn care worker gunned down in Gulfport
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.

Latest News

Ellzey's Hardware owner Sandra Cannette, left, says she's sad about closing, but excited about...
104-year-old business Ellzey’s Hardware closes its doors
Adranos is building and testing rocket engines in South Mississippi and producing solid rocket...
Adranos launches new Stone County rocket engine facility
One store owner said he saw man new faces this holiday weekend as opposed to the regulars who...
Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday
They want to bring more foot traffic and business to downtown by designating the area as a...
Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development