State government offices and services impacted by Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State government agencies are making adjustments because of Jackson’s water woes.

Pull up to the North side of the Mississippi State Capitol, and you’ll see a parked port john.

“They rolled up the porta johns outside,” said Sen. Josh Harkins. “So, it is concerning and frustrating.”

“It’s very embarrassing to see porta johns outside the State Capitol,” noted Sen. Hillman Frazier.

Inside the Capitol, the lower levels have operating bathrooms, but as you go upstairs, there’s no denying that the bathrooms are off limits because pressure can’t get up to those levels. Yellow caution tape is blocking those doorways.

“Jackson should be a functioning city, and clean water is [an] example that we should have,” added Sen. Frazier. “Everyone has a right to clean and safe water. We don’t have that in Jackson right now.”

The insurance committees still met for a hearing Tuesday morning, and other state business is taking place in person — again with porta potties. The Department of Human Services’ downtown office is open, but they closed the Hinds County office.

“Those staffs have been relocated to county offices in adjacent counties,” noted MDHS Chief Communications Officer Mark Jones. “Those staffs are continuing to provide services, including the processing of applications as they are received online. They are also continuing their interviews with applicants. They will be contacting anyone with an application that is pending or an application interview that was scheduled during this emergency virtually through the phone or doing a video call with them. Since the pandemic, most of our interactions with clients have been done virtually, and so we will continue those operations serving Mississippians with tangible help today.”

Appointments will be held virtually. It is still possible to access many services at https://t.co/GtNxY1nsfe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. — MDHS (@MS_DHS) August 30, 2022

And folks in the Metro will need to drive over to Pearl if they need a new driver’s license, something folks didn’t expect.

“The water shouldn’t have anything to do with driver’s license place being closed,” said Deonta Kelly. “Because we’re not trying to get no food, and even if the bathroom’s closed, they could have just had a closed sign.”

“It’s very frustrating trying to hurry and get your license done, and then they’re closed,” noted David Doty. “It’s just crazy how it’s affecting everything else. The water is.”

The Driver’s Service Bureau located in Jackson will be closed until further notice due to the water crisis in Jackson.



For more information, see below. pic.twitter.com/LCxTeSiw7s — MS DPS (@MissDPS) August 29, 2022

