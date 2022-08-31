Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen approves ad valorem tax increase

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -The city of Ocean Springs increased its ad valorem tax, making taxes higher for property owners.

The Board of Aldermen approved a tax increase for property owners. It was a close decision with three out of seven board members voting against it.

“The majority of the board saw what we were trying to do and believed in what we were trying to do, and we accomplished that. It’s kind of discouraging but we got through it, and I think it will be good for the citizens of Ocean Springs in the long term,” Mayor Kenny Holloway said.

During the public hearing, several residents took the stand and spoke against the increase. Doug Walker said with inflation being so high, people cannot afford to pay any more money.

“I’m against this proposed tax increase simply because I think the timing couldn’t be worse. We are at raging inflation rates of 9.1%. Healthcare costs are skyrocketing. Gas is $3.50 a gallon. Food prices are outrageous. It’s just not the time,” Walker said.

City officials said raising taxes will help with operating costs and make improvements within public schools and first responder departments.

The two-mill increase will have residents paying an extra $20 per year for every $100,000 of assessed property value.

For context, that means you’ll pay an extra $80 a year if you live in a $400,000 home.

