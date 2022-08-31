Long Beach facility now hiring medical staff

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi Regional Center is in urgent need of medical workers to join its team. The center hosted a job fair at its facility in Long Beach on Wednesday.

SMRC members care for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We do want to provide the best care we can to those individuals,” Amanda Compton-Ortiz with SMRC told us.

The group is hiring support care professionals, nurses, LPN’s and CNA’s.

“We offer great benefits,” she said. “We’re a state agency. So, we offer a PERS retirement plan, which is wonderful. We also offer paid holidays.”

If you are interested in applying, you can do so in person at 1170 West Railroad Street in Long Beach.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

